SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Storm Team 3 has been tracking severe weather passing through the Coastal Empire.

Early Thursday afternoon a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” was located near Waycross in Ware County, which moved east off of the coast just before 4 p.m.

The National Weather Services has issued a tornado watch in effect until 5 p.m. for counties including Camden, Glynn and Wayne. View the latest alerts here.