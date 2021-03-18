WATCH: Chatham County press conference regarding severe weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis hosted a press conference Thursday morning regarding expected severe weather.

Chatham County is under a Tornado Watch until 6:00 p.m.

During the the event, Ellis announced that all Chatham Co. facilites to close today due to impending weather.

This includes the Chatham Co. courthouse and the Mass Vaccination center.

Ellis advised residents to be aware of the severe weather expected Thursday afternoon and advies residents take the appropriate precautions to stay safe.

“We ask all of Chatham County to please be safe,” said Ellis.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also spoke at the event. He announced city offices will close Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

