VIDEOS: Possible tornadoes in Southeast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/NBC News) – Southeast states have been on high alert with storms passing through Wednesday and expected to continue Thursday.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Wayne County, Mississippi, that caused damage, with other funnel clouds spotted in the region.

One massive funnel was caught on camera sweeping through the community of Brookhaven. That’s in Lincoln County, Mississippi.

An unconfirmed tornado was also seen near Alabama. It crossed a highway near Billingsley.

