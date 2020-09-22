VIDEOS: Beta brings flooding to Louisiana, strands Texas drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Beta brought wind, rain and flooding Monday night when it made landfall just north of Port O’Connor, Texas.

As of Tuesday evening, tropical-storm-force winds won’t be the issue, but along the coast and in Louisiana, the threat of widespread flooding continues.

Take a look through some of the videos below.

Madisonville, Louisiana

Madisonville saw flooding Tuesday around the Tchefuncte River. WGNO reports this is the highest water in the area over the past few years.

Houston, Texas

Monday night, a group of rescue volunteers with large vehicles gathered around one flooded street to help people who were trapped. Cars could be seen stuck in the water further down the street.

Rescue volunteer Victor Doctor told KTRK in Houston that he was going to use his kayak to rescue a woman who was stuck in her car. He said the vehicle got caught on the flooded street and then drifted into a middle school parking lot.

Street flooding was reported in parts of Houston, but there were no reports of buildings being flooded, Mayor Sylvester Turner said late Tuesday morning.

“I was really surprised to see trails I go down that I almost went down a few times were completely flooded,” said Laura Jones, of Houston. “So that was kind of scary, I was like ‘oh, let me turn around.'”

Beta inunda la costa de Texas

La tormenta tropical Beta se detuvo el martes en la costa de Texas, inundando las calles de Houston y Galveston horas después de tocar tierra en medio de una temporada de huracanes inusualmente ajetreada.

Videos via the Associated Press and KTRK, as well as WSAV’s sister station WGNO