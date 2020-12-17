VIDEO: Truck nearly strikes first responders on slick Pennsylvania road

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (NBC News) – Slick, snowy roads led to a close call crash caught on dash camera Wednesday as first responders in Pennsylvania helped a stranded driver.

While the crew was checking on the driver, whose car was off the side of the road, a large truck appeared to drive in their direction. The driver hit the icy curve of the road and continued toward the group.

Luckily, first responders noticed the vehicle and moved out of the way just in the nick of time before the truck slammed headfirst into the emergency vehicle.

The Collier Township EMS released the dashcam video to remind people to slow down when they come upon accident scenes — particularly in bad weather.

Meanwhile, in another part of the state, at least two people died and many were injured in a 66-vehicle crash following Wednesday’s storm.