Video: All eyes to sky for rare super blood wolf moon

A big night for astronomers–professional and otherwise. Those who looked upward Sunday night and early Monday morning saw a super blood wolf moon.

This means a total lunar eclipse happened at the same time as a supermoon.

Here’s how it works: As the full moon comes into the earth’s shadow, it darkens and the sunlight that passes through the atmosphere of the earth makes the moon appear red.

Weather conditions play a factor–for some, the moon appeared blood-red, brick-colored or rusty.

The U.S. won’t see another total lunar eclipse until 2022.