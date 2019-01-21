keep

Video: All eyes to sky for rare super blood wolf moon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A big night for astronomers–professional and otherwise. Those who looked upward Sunday night and early Monday morning saw a super blood wolf moon.

This means a total lunar eclipse happened at the same time as a supermoon.

Here’s how it works: As the full moon comes into the earth’s shadow, it darkens and the sunlight that passes through the atmosphere of the earth makes the moon appear red.

Weather conditions play a factor–for some, the moon appeared blood-red, brick-colored or rusty.

The U.S. won’t see another total lunar eclipse until 2022.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss