Unemployed hired to plant trees

All over the world, hundreds of thousands of people have faced unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. While many have applied for unemployment benefits, some countries have taken advantage of the situation.

In Pakistan, unemployed workers have been hired to plant trees in areas that were ravaged by deforestation, drought and livestock grazing.

Because this movement is helping the environment and the unemployed, some are saying this helps to make the best out of a terrible situation.

Pakistan is one of the world’s most dangerous countries… dealing with terror attacks, poverty, religious extremism and crumbling public services.

But the new government is trying to tackle some of its problems. Even back in 2018, a plan was created to plant 10 billion trees within five years to fight the effects of global warming. Officials wanted to restore the country’s depleted forests.

By doing this, more oxygen would be released into the atmosphere.

Well the movement has been successful so far. Since the beginning of the virus lockdowns, workers have planted 30 million trees. They hope to reach 50 million planted trees by the end of year.

The country hopes to hire up to 60,000 unemployed ‘jungle workers.’ These workers make about $3 a day. While it sounds really small, they say it is enough to keep families fed.

The benefits of planting more trees include… providing habitats for wildlife… more shade in the summertime… stabilizing the earth’s climate. Trees help us breathe and balance the chemicals in the atmosphere by taking in CO2 and expelling oxygen.

(***sources: NBC News, Green Matters, Aljazeera***)