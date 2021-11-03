Tybee Island faces heightened flood risks through Saturday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – With Thursday’s new moon and persistent winds, local officials are sounding the alarm for possible tidal flooding issues in the coming days.

High tides could bring minor flooding Thursday, with moderate to major flooding risks on Friday and Saturday. In fact, Saturday’s high tide is currently forecasted to be the third-highest crest on record for Tybee Island.

High tide forecast:

10.1 feet – Thursday at 8 a.m.

10.4 feet – Friday at 9 a.m.

10.9 feet – Saturday at 10 a.m.

Tybee officials said it’s unclear if these tides will cause closures on Highway 80 or other roadways, such as the Burnside causeway.

Storm Team 3 took a look back at road closures reported after the highway was raised in 2019. They found one instance of flooding in 2019 after raising the road, with a high tide of 10.05 feet. Highway 80 remained open, though there was some water in low-lying spots.

Potential areas of concern:

Tybee Island area Hwy 80 from Bull River to Tybee Island Ft. Pulaski Entrance Lazaretto Creek Boat Ramp Catalina Dr., Estill Hammock Rd., Pelican Dr. Campbell Ave., Lewis Ave., 6th St.

Wilmington Island Walthour Rd. Welch St. Betz Creek Rd

Thunderbolt area LaRoche Ave. between Saussey Ave. & Wylly Island Dr. Sylvan Island Rd. Marsh side at Savannah State University

Burnside Island area Shipyard Rd. Hunt Dr. Fox Squirrel Dr.



The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is expected to be out in the field monitoring the impacts of high tides. Should an area become isolated, residents are asked to notify CEMA at 912-201-4500.