Tropical Storm Olga forms in the Gulf, no direct threat to Georgia or South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for potential development has become the season’s next tropical storm.

Olga is a weak system with 40 mph sustained wind at its center. Current movement as of 5 p.m. EDT is to the north at 18 mph. Landfall is expected Saturday morning on the Louisiana coast near Lafayette as a storm with 45 mph sustained wind.

The primary threat from this storm will be from the possibility of flooding rain. Well over three inches of rain is expected for parts of the lower Mississippi River valley. There will also be a threat severe storms and isolated tornadoes developing in Louisiana, Mississippi and portions of Alabama.

In the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, no direct impacts from tropical storm Olga are anticipated at this time.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic tropical basin, tropical storm Pablo formed Friday afternoon near the Azores in the North Atlantic. This storm will bring breezy wind and heavy rain to the island chain. There is no threat to the United States from tropical storm Pablo.