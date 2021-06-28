Tropical Storm Danny brings lightning, flooding locally

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Danny made landfall on Pritchards Island around 8 p.m. Monday.

The effects were felt along the coast throughout the evening, with heavy rain, lightning and flooding in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Several Bluffton residents saw impacts. One viewer’s home surveillance camera captured a lightning strike near a lake in May River Preserve.

Another resident in The Farm neighborhood saw streets flooded near their home.

Flooding around 8 p.m. at The Farm in Bluffton (submitted June 28)

WSAV News 3 has also heard reports of storm damage in the Port Wentworth area, including a downed tree on Highway 170. Lightning also reportedly struck the Rice Hope Clubhouse causing damage to the roof.

