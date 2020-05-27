Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall near Charleston

Tropical Storm Bertha rapidly developed into a tropical storm Wednesday morning. The storm made landfall near Charleston around 9:30 a.m. after forming. This is now the second tropical storm to form ahead of the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1st. Tropical Storm Arthur formed earlier this month.

TROPICAL STORM BERTHA FORMS NEAR CHARLESTON



The center is about 30 miles ESE of #Charleston with winds of 45 mph, moving northwest at 9 mph. Heavy rain and gusty wind will miss the SAV area, but watch for rip currents along our coast.#scwx @wsavkrisa @wsavscottr @wsavalysac pic.twitter.com/RtgTcSVsgK — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) May 27, 2020

Around time of landfall on Wednesday, Bertha was packing winds of 50 mph as it came onshore, centered 20 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina. It is moving to the north at 15 mph. The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland.

Heavy rain and wind will follow the storm inland through the Midlands of South Carolina and western North Carolina, but landfall will weaken the storm quickly. Bertha will not be a long-lived tropical storm.

For the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there will be an elevated risk of rip currents today, but other than that, we will just see some occasional showers and no other significant impacts.