Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina Coast with imminent landfall

A storm off the coast of Charleston rapidly developed into a tropical storm Wednesday morning, receiving the name Bertha. This is now the second tropical storm to form ahead of the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1st.

The center is about 30 miles ESE of #Charleston with winds of 45 mph, moving northwest at 9 mph. Heavy rain and gusty wind will miss the SAV area, but watch for rip currents along our coast.#scwx @wsavkrisa @wsavscottr @wsavalysac pic.twitter.com/RtgTcSVsgK — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) May 27, 2020

As of around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Bertha was packing winds of 45 mph, centered 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. It was moving northwest at 9 mph, with landfall imminent along the central South Carolina Coast.

#Bertha will bring heavy rain and gusty wind inland along its track, but will not be a long-lived tropical storm. pic.twitter.com/hj2oBQaCNY — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) May 27, 2020

Heavy rain and wind will follow the storm inland through the Midlands of South Carolina and western North Carolina, but landfall will weaken the storm quickly. Bertha will not be a long-lived tropical storm.

For the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there will be an elevated risk of rip currents today, but other than that, we will just see some occasional showers and no other significant impacts.