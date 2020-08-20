Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression Thirteen formed in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean late on Wednesday. As of 5 AM Thursday morning, it was located just over 900 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

The storm is expected to become a tropical storm as early as Thursday afternoon and would likely receive the name Laura. If one of the other active waves in the Atlantic should develop first, the next name on the list would be Marco.

While further strengthening is possible, it is expected to remain a tropical storm this weekend as it passes over or near the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola.

From there, the storm continues on to near Cuba or The Bahamas by early next week. The exact track and intensity of the storm are highly uncertain as we approach the middle of next week. For now, it looks most likely to take a track into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

With the potential for U.S. impacts, Tropical Depression Thirteen will bear watching. Stay with Storm Team 3 for the latest developments on this storm.