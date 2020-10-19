Tropical Depression 27 forms, could threaten Bermuda

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While we are now past the historical peak of hurricane season, there is still more than a month to go. Tropical Depression 27 formed in the Central Atlantic Monday morning, and could become a hurricane by the weekend as it passes near Bermuda.

As of 8 am, TD 27 was producing winds of 35 mph centered 720 miles southeast of Bermuda. The storm was stationary, but should begin moving toward the northwest on Tuesday, possibly as a tropical storm. Unless a developing storm in the Caribbean Sea becomes a tropical storm first, TD 27 is set to receive the Greek letter Epsilon as its name.

The only other Epsilon on record was in the historic 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina. There has never been a named storm beyond Epsilon. With that other wave of low pressure developing in the Caribbean Sea, more records could be in store for the 2020 season.

If you have interests in Bermuda, keep an eye on TD 27 as it could pass over or near the island this weekend as a category 1 hurricane.