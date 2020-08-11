Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic Ocean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Depression Eleven formed in the tropical Atlantic Ocean Wednesday evening. Deep convection has been circulating around the system since yesterday and now has a well-defined center.

As of the 5 pm advisory, TD 11 is 1110 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has max sustained winds of 35 mph and its moving to the west at 16 mph. The pressure is at 1007 mb.

The tropical depression is expected to strengthen quickly over the next few days and upgrade to a tropical storm by Thursday morning. It is expected to stay a tropical storm through the weekend.

By late this weekend into early next week, the system is expected to run into an unfavorable environment for further development of higher wind shear. This will allow for the system to significantly weaken as it moves north of the Lesser Antilles.

If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be Josephine, our J named storm. It will be our earliest forming J named storm on record. The current record holder is Jose, which formed on August 22, 2005.