Tropical Depression 10 forms in central tropical Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Depression 10 formed Tuesday morning in the central Tropical Atlantic, about 1,165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

With winds of 35 mph and continued strengthening likely, it is expected to become a tropical storm by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The next name on the list is Imelda.

The storm will continue to move west-northwest and approach the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday or Friday. It is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week.

While this bears watching, it is too early to determine if the storm will eventually become a threat to the East Coast of the United States or remain over the ocean.

