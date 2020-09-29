Tree falls on highway in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Rain is falling in the Coastal Empire, and it’s taken a tree down with it.

Crews are working to clear a tree that fell on West Oglethorpe Highway across from St. Johns Road. Police are also in the area to assist with traffic but drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

Showers are expected to continue through the evening and gradually taper off overnight.

At this time, more than 11,000 Georgia Power customers are experiencing outages. Palmetto Electric Cooperative reports about 20 outages are impacting customers in Hampton County, with three each in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

