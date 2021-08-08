Tracking the Tropics: Tropical wave to approach the Caribbean, slow development expected

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the Atlantic, there are two areas of disturbed weather that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development.

The first one is located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is a broad area of low pressure that will be entering an area that will be conducive for some slow tropical development.

The water temperatures are warm and there are weak upper-level winds. Movement of this area of low pressure is west-northwest at 10-15 mph. In the next day or so it will be approaching the Lesser Antilles and eventually Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Heavy rain and breezy winds are expected for the Caribbean Islands.

If this takes a path closer to the Islands, any development will be very slow if any happens at all. There is a medium chance (50%) for this to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next five days.

The second system that the National Hurricane Center is watching is in the tropical central Atlantic.

This system is also a broad area of low pressure that is producing some showers and thunderstorms. The storm activity has diminished a little throughout Sunday.

The likelihood of this system developing is not as great as the one located closer to the Caribbean. Right now, there is a 40% chance of it becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next five days.

At this time there is no immediate threat to the United Stated from wither of these systems. If any development occurs, the next name to be used on the 2021 list is Fred.