SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A system in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that the National Hurricane Center designated as potential tropical cyclone Two has become more organized Friday morning.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Tropical Storm Bonnie has sustained wind of 40 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft were investigating the storm this morning and found it now has a defined center of circulation. It is located about 265 miles off of coast of Nicaragua.

Later today, heavy rain and breezy or gusty conditions are expected over Nicaragua.

Bonnie is forecast to cross over Central America and into the Pacific. It is expected to become a hurricane south of Mexico.

There is no threat to the U.S. from Tropical Storm Bonnie.