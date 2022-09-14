SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — A disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for development has organized into tropical depression Seven Wednesday Morning.

The storm as of Wednesday morning is located about 805 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands and is generally moving westward at 14 mph.

Sustained wind near the center is 35 mph with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Over the next several days, T.D. Seven is expected to become a little stronger and become a tropical storm. It would be come Fiona if that indeed happens.

There is some moderate wind shear and some dry air ahead of T.D. Seven that is expected to limit significant intensification.

By the weekend, this storm is expected to be interacting with the Greater Antilles, including Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. By Monday this storm will again be a weak depression.

T.D. Seven poses no direct threat to the U.S. mainland at this time.