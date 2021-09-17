Tracking the Tropics: Odette forms

The 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has just formed on this Friday evening.

Odette has developed just off the Mid-Atlantic coast, about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey.

At 5pm, Odette has maximum sustained winds of 40mph, and it’s moving to the northeast near 15mph. This general motion is expected to continue into tonight.

A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected to begin on Saturday and continue through Monday.

On this forecast track, the center of Odette will move away from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday night.

While Odette is no direct threat to our area, it could help to trigger a few rain showers tonight and Saturday. It also could lead to a higher risk of rip currents along our coast.