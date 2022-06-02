SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What was once Hurricane Agatha in the eastern Pacific ocean is now redeveloping in the southern Gulf of Mexico. In the next day or so, it is expected to become better organized and become tropical storm Alex.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is located 75 miles NNW of Cozumel Mexico with sustained wind of 35 mph. Wind gusts are as high as 45 mph.

In the coming days, P.T.C. One will be moving toward the Southwest Florida coast. Landfall is expected Saturday evening with 40 mph sustained wind. Once One is in the Atlantic, it is expected to become a little stronger over the Gulf Stream.

The system is expected to stay well out to sea and directly impact the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry. Rough surf and rip currents may become an issue as it moves parallel to our coast.