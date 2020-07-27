Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic disturbance may become season’s next named storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the past several days, the National Hurricane Center has been watching a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa. This system as of Sunday evening is trekking across the tropical Atlantic ocean.

During the next five days or less, this system will be entering an environment that will be conducive for it to become more organized as a tropical depression or tropical storm. The waters are very warm, greater than 85°F.

Right now, this system that is being called invest 92L is a broad low pressure area that is producing some shower and storm activity. There is a good chance that in the next day or two, 92L will become either a tropical depression or tropical storm (80% chance now). Over the next five days, as it heads over warmer water, the chances will be even greater (90% next five days).

There are indications in the steering currents as this becomes more organized as a tropical system and straightens a little more for it to take a northern route brushing the Greater Antilles.

Beyond the five day projections, there is a lot of uncertainty over the strength and path of this system. As this system continues to move more west, we will have a better idea on those factors.

There is no threat to the United States at this time. WSAV Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor this system as it potently become the next named system in the Atlantic.