Tracking Subtropical Depression Four forms offshore of the East Coast

At 5pm today, Subtropical Depression Four formed well offshore of the U.S. East Coast. It’s forecast to move away from land.

The subtropical depression is about 310 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph, and the storm is moving to the ENE at 9 mph.

A motion toward the northeast is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Slight strengthening is expected tonight and early Tuesday. This means the subtropical depression could briefly become a subtropical storm. If this happens, it will get the name Dolly.

Slow weakening is then expected by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The earliest a 4th Atlantic named storm has formed is Danielle on June 20th of 2016. Debby is the second earliest, June 23rd of 2012. So if Dolly forms, it could be second on the list here.