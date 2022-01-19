Tracking possible winter weather for some to end the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A rare, but fairly minimal bout of wintry weather is possible Friday in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, ending by Saturday morning.

Mild Gulf of Mexico air will surge in Thursday ahead of an arctic cold front, pushing highs into the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds will thicken through the day with rain arriving Thursday evening and overnight.

With temperatures above freezing, all areas will begin as plain rain. That rain will continue into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the low 40s. As a coastal storm develops along the front offshore, colder air will dive south through the day.

By late Friday afternoon or evening, temperatures near the surface will begin to fall to or below freezing and rain may begin to freeze onto some surfaces. While most of the major roadways will likely just stay wet, some bridges and overpasses may become slick Friday night and early Saturday morning, especially north and west of the I-16/I-95 interchange.

While a crippling ice storm is not expected at this time, even a little freezing rain can create treacherous travel. If possible, avoid driving Friday night and early Saturday morning. While it will stay cold Saturday, it will be warm enough to melt anything frozen.

Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor this developing situation and will bring you updates on-air and online.