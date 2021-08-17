Tornado touches down near Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As Fred moved through our area Tuesday morning we saw a few areas of potential tornado development with one tornado touching down in Sumter County.

According to a National Weather Service storm report there was likely a tornado shortly before 1:30 AM that touched down near Pinecrest Drive and Sharon Drive. The report says there are many trees down and several trees on structures.





Our crew on the scene reports, debris of all types scattered across roads, yards and even in power lines. Downed trees and power lines are blocking roadways in the effected area with crews working to remove the debris and restoring power. You are asked to avoid these areas.