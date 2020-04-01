Tornado sweeps through Alabama neighborhood

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSAV) – Some 20 houses were damaged in Eufala, Alabama, early Tuesday afternoon.

According to WRBL, a tornado caused damage to multiple homes and kicked up trees across the town.

The news outlet spoke with a number of neighbors, including Nate Hudson, a high school senior who said he was helping his teacher move when the storm hit.

“I was just waiting for the roof to just get ripped off,” Nate said.

“I know everybody,” he said of those living in the neighborhood. “To see it all gone in 30 seconds is crazy.”

Despite the damages — and in the midst of a global pandemic — the town remains hopeful.

“I have told all my neighbors and a lot of them are parishioners from my church all of the stuff can be replaced what matters what matters is we’re all OK and if you look around and see this and realize no one is injured or killed that’s a miracle,” Robert Toole, the Pastor of SouthPoint Church told WRBL.

