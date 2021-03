SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A tornado touched down Thursday in Pierce County, weather officials confirm.

According to reports, it touched down at 1:38 p.m. about two miles northwest of Bristol.

Pierce County borders south of Bacon, Appling and Wayne counties.

Emergency management agency officials are assessing the damage now.

Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred went live during the tornado warning for the area:

