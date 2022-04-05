SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Storm Team 3 is monitoring a significant threat of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A line of strong storms will move through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from west to east, bringing heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and even the threat of a tornado and large hail.

While a few isolated strong thunderstorms could develop during the early afternoon, the strongest storms are most likely to reach inland areas closer to 3:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. and approach I-95 and the coast between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

Before storms arrive, identify a safe place to go in the event a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. The best options always include the lowest level possible interior room, away from windows.

One to two inches of rain is possible which could lead to ponding of water on roads. Even after the strongest storms push offshore by around 10:00 pm, pockets of heavy rain could linger well into the overnight hours.

Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor and provide updates on-air and online.