THE RARE AND HISTORIC TORNADO FROM MONDAY APRIL 13

Savannah, GA (WSAV) — On Monday, April 13, severe storms passed through the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry during the morning hours. Multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued down the line of severe storms before the cold front pushed offshore by 9-10 am.

Out of those severe storms, we received multiple reports of trees down and houses damaged from the strong wind as well as several reports of tornado damage. 5 tornadoes touched down – one resulting in a long-lived EF-3 tornado in Hampton County.

RARE & HISTORIC

While tornadoes aren’t rare here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry (in fact, they can happen at any point of the year), a long-lived EF-3 tornado is! Most tornadoes are about EF-1 in strength and don’t stay on the ground for more than 4-5 miles.

THIS PARTICULAR TORNADO WAS ON THE GROUND FOR 24.04 MILES! It also had a peak width of 0.75 miles (1300 yards) wide. Normally, tornadoes here aren’t wider than 700 yards.

This tornado was extremely rare not only from how long it stayed on the ground but also because of the tornadic vorticity signature and how well defined the debris ball signature was on our radar.

COMPARING TO PAST TORNADOES

REFLECTIVITY

When a tornado usually spins up here, it does so quickly but it also weakens (most of the time) shortly after. Most storms here don’t show a defined hook echo (looks like a hook extending out of a mainline of rain). Hook echoes are usually associated with conditions favorable for a tornado to form in a storm.

The radar snapshot from the Hampton Tornado shows the well defined hook with the heavy rain (dark red/purple) in the center of the hook.





RADAR SCANS: Bulloch/Effingham County & Fort Stewart Tornado Reflectivity from NWS Charleston

Wilmington Island Reflectivity: WSAV Alysa Carsley Twitter

Most of our previous storms show a patch of heavy rain with the tornado inside that storm.

A similarity in these tornadoes is that these storms are rain-wrapped, meaning there is a lot of heavy rain and lightning in these storms. And because the tornadoes are just surrounded by rain, it makes them are difficult to see sometimes, difficult to hear, and difficult to detect.

VELOCITY

Velocity shows the rotation in a storm. Green colors show winds blowing towards the radar and red colors show winds blowing away from the radar. This makes it easier to detect the largest area of rotation.

When these kinds of storms are embedded in a line of severe thunderstorms, we can see spin ups and spin downs very quickly. And unfortunately, this particular storm spun back up and continued to strengthen.

This Hampton tornado was close to the Charleston radar…the closer the storm moved to the radar, the better scans we got back from the radar. This means we were able to continue to get back scans that showed VERY strong rotation.





VELOCITY SCANS: Bulloch/Effingham County & Fort Stewart Tornado Velocity from NWS Charleston

Wilmington Island Velocity: WSAV Alysa Carsley Twitter

The further away the storm is from the radar, the more the radar is going to try to overshoot. And sometimes you don’t get as good of a view from the storm with the rain-wrapped around it. Stronger storms start to show the bright reds/pinks and the bright greens/almost white colors in the center of the rotation. While weaker storms like the Wilmington Island tornado, show a weak area of rotation.

DEBRIS DETECTION

Our debris detection product allows us to see if any debris is being lofted into the air but a possible tornado.

Areas that show red and a purplish color are likely areas of heavy rain. The blue circle-like area close to Speaks Mill is the radar picking up on the possibility of different shaped objects (debris) being lifted up into the air and the atmosphere from a tornado. We were most likely seeing debris flying through the air.

This helped us confirm that we weren’t just seeing rotation on the radar but we were seeing an actual tornado.



CC SCANS: Bulloch/Effingham County Tornado CC from NWS Charleston

Wilmington Island CC: GR2Analyst

A small blue debris ball area was detected in the EF-2 Bulloch and Effingham County tornado. Wilmington Island tornado debris detection scan didn’t show as strong as a debris signature.

LONG-LIVED ROTATION

Multiple tornado warnings followed two strong areas of rotation, extending through 1. Screven and Hampton counties as well as 2. Bacon, Appling, Wayne Counties through coastal Chatham County. While both these areas DID NOT result in a tornado every inch of the way, it still had a long-lived rotation that we normally don’t see here.

The first long-lived area of strong rotation started in Screven County through Hampton, continuing out of our viewing area and into Charleston’s. It continued to slowly weaken through Dorchester County before ending near Monks Corner.

CONFIRMED TORNADOES:

Hampton County: EF-3, 165 mph max winds

Screven County: EF-1, 105 mph max winds

The second rotation started in far eastern Coffee County and into our viewing area through Bacon County. By the time it traveled into mid-Bacon county (north of Alma), it started to strengthen. It stayed strong through Wayne to Long into Liberty County and continuing through Bryan and coastal Chatham County.

CONFIRMED TORNADOES

EF-1: Odum (Wayne County), 110 mph max winds

EF-1: Liberty/Bryan Counties, 100 mph max winds

EF-0: Long County, 80 mph max winds

SIGNIFICANT TORNADO PARAMETER

APRIL 13 20202 – SIGNIFICANT TORNADO PARAMETER

The significant tornado parameter (STP) highlights areas with favorable conditions capable of producing EF-2 or stronger tornadoes. Any value over 1 has been associated with strong tornadoes – it doesn’t mean the storm will produce an EF-2 or stronger tornado.

Another very impressive note about Monday’s tornado outbreak was the 10-11 bullseye value over where the Hampton tornado touched down, which is incredibly high. That value didn’t even occur during the EF-4 tornado on Mother’s Day 2008.



May 11, 2008 EF-4 & EF-3 tornado (STP): 3-4 value

February 9, 2017 EF-2 tornado (STP): 3 value

May 4, 2019 EF-1 tornado (STP): 0-0.5 value

LIST OF RECENT COASTAL EMPIRE & LOWCOUNTRY TORNADOES

2016-2020 Tornado, Including Mother’s Day 2008 Tornado

Highlighted are Monday’s Tornadoes

EF RATING DATE/LOCATION MAX WINDS PATH LENGTH MAX WIDTH EF-4 May 11, 2008

McIntosh County 170-180 mph 11 miles 700 yards EF-3 April 13, 2020

Hampton County 165 mph 24.04 miles 1300 yards

~0.75 mile EF-3 May 11, 2008

Tattnall County 140-150 mph 4.5 miles 200 yards EF-2 February 9, 2017

Bulloch/Effingham

County 130 mph 10.6 miles 300 yards EF-1 April 13, 2020

Odum, Wayne County 110 mph 4.67 miles 440 yards EF-1 May 4, 2017

Chaham County 110 mph 2.86 miles 120 yards EF-1 September 2, 2016

Chatham County 105-110 mph 1.67 miles 350 yards EF-1 September 2, 2016

Liberty County 105-110 mph 4.83 miles 650 yards EF-1 February 3, 2016

Fort Stewart,

Liberty County 105-110 mph 5.7 miles 300 yards EF-1 July 27, 2018

Oakland/Whitemarsh

Island 107 mph 2.35 miles 100 yards EF-1 April 13, 2020

Screven County 105 mph 2.83 miles 200 yards EF-1 May 4, 2019

Whitemarsh/Wilmington

Island 105 mph 2.22 miles 170 yards EF-1 March 3, 2019

Liberty County 105 mph 7.85 miles 350 yards EF-1 April 13, 2020

Liberty/Bryan County 100 mph 8.93 miles 250 yards EF-1 January 21, 2017

Screven County 95 mph 2.44 miles 525 yards EF-1 January 21, 2017

Liberty County 90-95 mph 650 yards 250 yards EF-0 January 21, 2017

Tattnall County 85 mph 0.71 miles 250 yards EF-0 April 13, 2020

Long County 80 mph 0.36 miles 100 yards EF-0 April 3, 2017

Hampton County 80 mph 0.28 miles 240 yards EF-0 January 21, 2017

Screven County 80 mph 0.7 miles 50 yards Tornado Reports 2016-2020, Including Mother’s Day 2008 Tornadoes

Out of the 20 tornadoes listed, 4 were EF-2 strength or stronger, 6 were on the ground for longer than 5 miles and 3 for longer than 10 miles. But only one tornado out of the 18 listed was on the ground for over 20 miles AND was over a half mile wide. That one was the Hampton Tornado.

TAKEAWAYS FROM MONDAY’S STORMS

When you get the warning notification, it will say the counties included in that warning. You should look carefully to see if this includes your town in that county. If it does, act quickly and get to a safe place.

What I’ve learned from Monday’s storms is that while your area may not be put into that warning, you should still look to see where the warning is and to keep an eye on the storm. These storms can move very fast. Most storms on Monday were moving between 50-60 mph.

You’ll want to know if the severe weather warned storm is heading your way next. Because you can just as easily be put into that warning minutes before the storm hits.

For example…In Hampton County on Monday, a warning was issued with the outer edge of the warning extending to the eastern side of Estill and Furman. This severe storm was moving to the east at 55-60 mph…booking it through Hampton County. It wasn’t showing signs of weakening…in fact it kept getting stronger.

Kyle and I started telling those outside of the warning (towns like Nixville and Speaks Mill) to get to their safe spot because people in those areas needed to act before a new warning was issued.

By keeping track of where the storm and the warning is compared to where you are can help you prepare faster for an approaching storm.