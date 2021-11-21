Thanksgiving: Peak Day for Cooking Fires

Housewife prepares roast chicken in the oven, view from the inside of the oven. Cooking in the oven.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires.

In 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1400 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. The average is usually up at around 1700.

This is nearly three times the amount than any other day of the year.

So as you’re cooking that holiday feast, be sure to be safe.

We all tend to get busy… multi-tasking. We are cooking a lot of things… some on the stove, some in the oven. You can get distracted and leave the cooking unattended.

As a board member of the American Red Cross, we are urging families to follow cooking safe steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.

1. Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

2. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.

3. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

4. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

5. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches fire. This will put of the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

6. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove so no one bumps them or pulls them over.

7. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.