Tattnall Co. residents suffer flooding: ‘I’m afraid of what damage we might find’

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials in Tattnall County closed dozens of roads Thursday following widespread rain and flooding.

In Reidsville, many front yards look more like swimming pools.

“Can’t really do anything to the property; its just so wet, I mean, its impossible to do anything,” said Bobby Allen Sharp. “It’s miserable.”

That’s the case for Velma Curl and her husband. While they don’t live in a flood zone, most of their shed and their yard equipment sat in water Thursday.

“We have not had the courage to look in there yet because we are afraid of the damage we might find,” said Curl.

“We’ve just had new cabinets put in, we have motorcycles on one side that are probably standing in water — but we can only pray,” she added.

Walt Rodgers with the Tattnall County Emergency Management Agency said this storm is just another blow. Roads were already in bad shape from last week’s rain.

“Most yards are completely saturated there’s up to three, four inches of water in the yards,” he said. “There’s just dangers out there you don’t think about when it’s just normally rain but with this much water, there’s water flowing in places there’s never been water flowing before.”

Because of the road conditions, the Tattnall County Board of Education canceled school for students and staff on Thursday and Friday.

“It will probably be Sunday before the water subsides enough for road work repair to begin,” school officials stated.

Rodgers said that low lying areas are the county’s biggest problem. Overflow from creeks and ponds has nowhere to go but on roads.

“We have not had this much water since 1999,” said Curl. “Our pond, as you can see, has overflown and there’s no place for the water to go its such a low-lying area here.”

Rodgers said they haven’t had to rescue or evacuate any residents but he still urged people to stay home if they can.

“Be careful,” he said. “There are dangers out there are that are unseen, waters that’s over roads, just walking out of your house, slip and fall due the amount of flooding.”

He explained that the county’s first priority is to get roads to the point where they’re passable.

“Then, we’ll have to assess the damage on the others,” Rodgers explained. “Some of them will require major work to repaired and it’s going to take a while.

“We are not sure when this water is going to go down.”

Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday for counties south of Interstate 20, including Tattnall, to help make sure local agencies have the resources they need moving forward.