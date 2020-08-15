T.S. Kyle picks up speed as T.S. Josephine maintains strength

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over this past week, two named storms have formed – Tropical Storm Josephine on Thursday and Tropical Storm Kyle on Friday. They both have set records for earliest named storm for their respective letter in the alphabet.

Tracking T.S. Josephine

As of 5 AM Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Josephine has sustained wind of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. The storm is located 310 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Josephine will be encountering some upper-level wind shear that will begin to tear the storm apart by Monday and into Tuesday. Also, there is some dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that will help to inhibit strengthening.

With the present track, staying north of the Caribbean islands and making a turn before making it to the Bahamas, there is no threat to any land at this time.

This is the earliest “J” storm to form in the Atlantic since the previous record set in 2005. Tropical Storm Jose formed on August 22, 2005.

Tracking T.S. Kyle

As of 5 AM, tropical storm Kyle has sustained wind of 45 mph and moment is to the east-northeast at 21 mph and is 280 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

Kyle is expected to strengthen over the weekend. Then as the storm moves into the cooler water of the North Atlantic, Kyle will begin to loose it’s tropical characteristics.

There is no threat to the U.S. or any land at this time from tropical storm Kyle.

This is the earliest “K” storm to form in the Atlantic since the previous record set in 2005. Hurricane Katrina formed on August 23, 2005.