Sunscreen could be toxic

We might be absorbing more sunscreen chemicals into our bloodstream than is safely recommended, federal health officials say.

That’s right. Another study just came out and it claims sunscreens leach up to 360 times more toxic chemicals into the bloodstream than the FDA allows, which could lead to liver and kidney failure.

Girl applying sunblock on face

Now before I write anything more on this topic… as I was researching this latest finding, I can’t help but sit here and think… great. If we don’t get enough sun, we have a vitamin D deficiency. But then if we get too much sun, we could get cancer. So to not get cancer, we use sunscreen. But now if we use sunscreen, we could get organ failure.

Good grief. This is depressing.

Sunscreens usually contain one or several of these six chemical ingredients: avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, homosalate, octisalate and octinoxate.

Well, these ingredients have come under scrutiny lately.

For example, back in 2012, the Environmental Working Group released a report recommending that sunscreens be free of oxybenzone. Studies found it could be linked to cell damage that leads to skin cancer. And then in 2017, another study found that octocrylene causes DNA damage. Also in 2017, scientists found that avobenzone can turn toxic when exposed to chlorine and potentially lead to kidney and liver dysfunction.

Now fast forward to 2019-2020… a new study was just published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The team of scientists recruited 48 volunteers, and they observed them for 21 days.

The subjects were given one of four commercially available sunscreens. They were told to apply it once on day one and then apply it four times a day on days two through four.

Then blood samples were collected over the 21 day period.

Researchers found that all of the sunscreen chemicals had higher concentrations than the current FDA threshold… even up to 360 times greater.

So what does this mean? Scientists aren’t sure.

For now researchers are saying we should still keep using sunscreen. But they are also saying more studies are needed by the FDA.