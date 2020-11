Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the subtropical Atlantic… making it the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season to date. This breaks the old record of 28 named storms set back in 2005.

The center of Subtropical Storm Theta was located about 995 miles southwest of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph.

Theta is moving to the east near 15 mph, and a general east-northeast motion is expected to continue during the next day or two to three days.