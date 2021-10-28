Strong to severe storms possible in the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry Thursday

no iframe support!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a strong cold front sweeps across through the southeastern United States, severe storms may develop in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday afternoon.

As of mid-morning Thursday, some showers are already moving into the region. Most of the rain that Storm Team 3 is tracking is light to moderate. Between noon and 6 p.m. will be when greatest chance for severe storms developing mainly along and east of I-95.

During the evening hours, VIPIR Radar will become less active as the actual cold front moves through.

The primary threat from any severe storms Thursday will be damaging wind in excess of 50 mph. While the tornado threat is low overall, there is enough spin in the atmosphere that could support a couple of isolated tornadoes developing.

Rain will be heavy at times which could lead to some localized flash flooding, even without severe storms. Rainfall totals are expected to be between an inch to and inch and a half. Localized spots may receive more.

Regardless of severe storms, conditions will be breezy at times. Expect a southeast wind between 5-15 mph.

Thursday is a day to remain weather aware and have a way to receive weather alerts as they are issued. The WSAV Now Weather app is a great tool for receiving severe weather alerts right to your phone.