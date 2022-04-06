SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After an extremely active Tuesday afternoon, another round of severe storms is expected for Wednesday.

The primary threat from any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Even outside of thunderstorm activity, Wednesday will be a breezy afternoon.

Isolated tornado development is also possible. The overall risk for tornadoes is not quite as elevated as it was Tuesday. However, the chances are higher than we typically see in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Along with the threat from strong wind and isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and localized flash flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts in larger storm cells that develop will be in excess of one inch.

Through the afternoon, storm chances will be increasing. Best chances for severe storms will be between 3 pm and midnight as the system moves from west to east.

Rain showers will continue overnight and into very early Thursday morning. Once the associated cold front moves through, a calmer pattern will set up lasting through the weekend.

Wednesday is a day to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. The WSAV Now Weather app is a great tool to receive alerts to your phone. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool also, especially if you are in a area that was affected by Tuesday’s tornado and cell phone service is not fully restored.