SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — November 30 marks the end of what has been a very active hurricane season for the Atlantic basin.

The season started in January with the development of a subtropical storm off the coast of North Carolina. It formed with a strong frontal system interacting with the warm water of the Gulf Stream current. The National Hurricane Center determined that this system was indeed a subtropical storm with a mid-season reanalysis that occurred after we had three storms form in June, so no name was assigned to it.

2023 then ended up being slightly above average overall in terms of named tropical systems with 20 total. Seven hurricanes formed with three of those becoming major hurricanes of category 3 or higher (111 mph or greater).

Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia achieved category 4 status. Hurricane Lee was the strongest becoming a category 5 system with maximum sustained wind over the open Atlantic with 165 mph wind.

Category 4 Hurricane Idalia swept through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a strong tropical storm after a Florida landfall.

Idalia started as a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean Sea in late August. It became a tropical storm on August 27. By the 29, Idalia became a hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico as it moved away from the western tip of Cuba. Idalia experienced rapid intensification which the National Hurricane Season defines as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at least 30 knots (34.5 mph) within 24 hours.

By August 30, Idalia was a major category 4 hurricane with 130 mph sustained wind in the eyewall. We felt the impacts in Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry on August 30 and into August 31 with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and dangerous surf.

Idalia was the strongest U.S. landfall for 2023. Two other systems made landfall as tropical storms. Harold made landfall in South Texas on August 22 and Ophelia in North Carolina on September 23.

Despite 2023 being a relatively quiet hurricane season with respect to U.S. landfalls, this hurricane season ranks as tied for the fourth most active hurricane season in terms of number of named storms.