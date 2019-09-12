Storm Team 3 tracking potential Tropical Cyclone 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Storm Team 3 continues to track the tropics, now with a tropical cyclone forming about 235 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island.

The storm system doesn’t have a name yet, but that could change. For now, it’s being called potential Tropical Cyclone 9. Moving to the northwest at 8 mph, it has maximum sustained winds of 30mph.

The storm system is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday and then move along or move over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday.

Later this weekend, the storm could head north and eventually approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

There’s still a high level of uncertainty on what this storm system could do and where exactly it could go. For now, a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms and some gusty winds are expected, mainly from Sunday and into next week.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, as this forecast can and will likely change.