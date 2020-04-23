STORM TEAM 3: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will travel through the Southeast today, arriving in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry after 2 pm.

Other than some areas of light rain and drizzle this morning, most of us will stay dry until the line of strongest storms arrives. When it does, you are likely to see heavy rain, wind, and lightning. Some areas may see damaging wind and flooding. We can’t even rule out an isolated tornado.

STRONGEST STORMS ARRIVE AFTER 2 PM



This is what you can expect when storms arrive in your area later today. @wsavkrisa, @wsavalysac, @wsavscottr, and I will have updates all day long! pic.twitter.com/3NVO2qGxrm — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) April 23, 2020

The window for severe weather will be most likely between 2 and 9 pm, but heavy rain may persist well after the severe threat ends. Any lingering rain should taper off before sunrise Friday. With a lot of Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic moisture fueling these storms, widespread 1-3″ is likely with the highest amounts west of I-95.

STORM TIMING



While adjustments may be needed as we track a potent line of thunderstorms today, this is when the strongest storms are likely to reach your area later today. pic.twitter.com/N1kgTEoMVQ — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) April 23, 2020

EXPECTED RAIN AMOUNTS



Areas of flooding will be possible as a widespread 1-3" of rain will fall with this afternoon's line of storms. Rain could linger well after the threat of severe weather ends, tapering off early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/SylX3ZdCiv — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) April 23, 2020

Be prepared to act quickly if a tornado warning is issued for your area. Identify in advance where you will go. You want to find an interior room at the lowest level and away from windows. The more walls between you and exterior walls, the better. Stock this room in advance with pillows, blankets, and cushions just in case. You don’t want to be scrambling for these items at the last second. Also, if you are in a mobile home, try to make arrangements to wait out the storms in a sturdier structure.