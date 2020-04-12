Storm Team 3: Severe weather brings tornado to Hampton Co. Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Severe weather Monday morning threatened areas of the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

Severe Thunderstorm warnings remain in effect till 9:15 a.m. in Chatham County.

Officials confirmed a tornado touched down in Hampton County just after 6 Monday morning.

Severe weather brought Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Watch in the region.

Strong wind gusts threaten trees and power lines with possible power outages.

Check out current power outages in the area at these links:

Georgia Electric Cooperatives: https://georgiaemc.com/page/outages

Georgia Power Outage Map: https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/

Palmetto electric outage map: http://64.203.243.70:83/

Dominion Electric SC https://www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map

MONDAY’S SEVERE STORMS

The severe weather threat extends from early Monday morning through early Monday afternoon. Cloudy skies stick around for Monday morning with very warm temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A strong southerly wind will continue to pump warm air and moisture ahead of the cold front. This will help fuel the front and keep our chance of severe weather possible.

The strong line of rain will reach our inland communities by 6 am and then track to the east before pushing off-shore around lunchtime. Our risk for severe weather continues until the cold front pushes offshore.







While the line of storms may weaken as it approaches the coastline, severe weather will be a possibility for everyone tomorrow morning.

Our main threats will be strong, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Wind in severe thunderstorms could be as strong as 70 mph. Large hail will also be a possibility.

Our severe weather threat will slowly diminish as the cold front pushes off-shore. It will stall out to our south…this will keep the chance of rain around for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Remember to have a plan to put into action if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for your area and to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. The best way is by having a NOAA weather radio programmed and ready to receive alerts. The WSAV Storm Team 3 is also a great tool for getting alerts sent straight to your phone.

