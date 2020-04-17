Storm Team 3: Severe storms likely Sunday night and early Monday morning













SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shower and storm chances will be increasing though the weekend. On SUNDAY night, strong and severe storms are expected to develop across the southeast, including here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty.

Just like for Easter Sunday and into last Monday, our main concern with storms that develop will be strong and damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. Some of the more intense thunderstorms may be also produce large hail greater than one inch in diameter. There is a chance for some isolated tornadoes to develop. Right now, that risk is low but not zero.

This system will be developing and organizing in the western United States through the day Saturday. By Sunday afternoon and early evening, it likely will be producing strong and severe storms over locations to our west such as Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

Storms will be moving in the western counties of the WSAV viewing area by midnight and later. By sunrise Monday, storms will be moving toward our coastal communities.

As always when severe weather is expected… Make sure you have a plan in place in case any warnings are issued. You also need to have a way to receive severe weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool for that.

