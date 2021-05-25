WSAV Now Weather: Total lunar eclipse Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Thousands of people will be saying “ooh” and “aah” as the Super Flower Blood moon turns red as a total lunar eclipse happens early tomorrow morning. Yes, you read that right. The Super Flower Blood Moon plus a TOTAL lunar eclipse. A lot will be happening Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON

Let’s start off by breaking down the name of super flower blood moon.

SUPER: Moons are given the name super when we have a full moon during it’s closest point to Earth (pedigree) in it’s orbit. This is our second super moon of the year. The first was in April. The moon will look bigger and brighter tonight.

FLOWER: May’s full moon name should be pretty easy to guess why we call it the “flower” moon… because of flowers blooming in May through much of North America. “April showers bring MAY FLOWERS”

BLOOD: This comes from the shade of red the moon will turn during a lunar eclipse. Once the earth moves in front of the sun, the moon will turn a dark, dusty red color.

MOON: It’s the moon.

Almost a #FullMoon ~ Full flower moon is coming up on May 26th when it will be totally eclipsed & turn a shade of red for about 14 minutes. The eclipse takes place just a few hours after the Moon reaches perigee, the closest point to Earth on its orbit. Photo: John Henderson pic.twitter.com/4vosetPE8k — Kris Allred (@WSAVKrisA) May 25, 2021

What is a Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the sun and the moon. As the moon travels behind Earth’s shadow, blocking out the sunlight from the moon. While the moon passes behind Earth all the time, it has to be in a certain position that is lined up with its orbital tilt for this to happen; otherwise this would happen more frequently.

As Earth begins to cast a shadow on the moon, it enters the umbra. This is when the moon begins to darken. Once the Earth completely covers the moon and the umbra is complete, the moon will appear a deep red color. This red glow comes from the scattering effect of sunlight through earth’s atmosphere and the only remaining sunlight comes from the outer edges of Earth. If you were on moon, you would see a golden glow around Earth.

The best viewing opportunity will be for our neighbors along the west coast of the US and Pacific Ocean as the moon will stay above the horizon long enough. This will not be possible for us.

What the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry will See

For those of us in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we are too far away from the moon’s orbital track to see it but we will get to see a partial eclipse early Wednesday morning. Before the partial eclipse is complete, the moon will dip below the horizon. If you do want to see it, you will need an unobstructed view of the west/southwest horizon.





EVENT Time Visible Eclipse Beginning 4:47 am Yes Partial Eclipse Begins 5:44 am Yes Moon Dips Below Horizon Around 6:20-6:30 am Full Lunar Eclipse Begins 7:11 am No, Below Horizon Maximum Eclipse 7:18 am No, Below Horizon Full Lunar Eclipse Ends 7:25 am No, Below Horizon Eclipse Officially Ends 9:49 am No, Below Horizon The total length of the lunar eclipse is 5 hours, 2 minutes.

The lunar eclipse along the east coast will begin at 4:47 am as the Earth slowly moves in between the Moon and sun. The partial eclipse begins at 5:44 am. By 6:30, the moon will dip below the horizon before the partial eclipse is completed. That is when our viewing will end.

Because the dimming of the moon during the eclipse phase combining with an already very low moon in the sky, it could disappear from view before 6:30 am.

Don’t be too sad if you miss it…

We have more opportunities within the next few years

The lunar eclipse tomorrow will be the first out of 7 eclipses (both lunar and solar) we get to enjoy through 2024. While he next one is in less than a month, we will miss it again.