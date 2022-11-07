SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The November full moon turns red tomorrow morning as a total lunar eclipse shines in the sky. The best part is that all of the United States will be able to see it — as long as the weather cooperates, of course.

What the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will see

For those of us in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we have the great viewing opportunity to see the moon turn a blood-red color before it sinks below the horizon Tuesday morning: 3:02 a.m. – moonset of 6:53 a.m.

You will need an unobstructed view due to the moon being low in the sky instead of directly overhead. The max peak of the moon will only be around 45 degrees above the horizon with that occurring at the very start of the eclipse. This means the moon will be sinking toward the horizon over the almost 4-hour event.

EVENT Time Visible Eclipse Begins 3:02 am Yes Partial Eclipse Begins 4:09 am Yes Totality Begins 5:16 am Yes Maximum Total Eclipse 5:59 am Yes Totality Ends 6:41 am Yes, Right at Horizon Moonset 6:53 am Moves Below Horizon Partial Eclipse Ends 7:49 am Not Visible Eclipse Ends 8:56 am Not Visible Totality lasts 1 hour and 25 minutes

The moon will gradually turn red once it reaches partial eclipse level after 4:09 am. While we will be able to see the entire eclipse in full totality (meaning we will get to see the moon turn red), it will be right above the horizon as totality is ending. We will not be able to see the complete eclipse due to it falling below the horizon after the totality ends.

The lunar eclipse along the east coast will begin at 3:02 a.m. as the Earth slowly moves in between the moon and the sun. Earth’s shadow begins to appear on the moon after 4:09 tomorrow morning. Earth will cover 100% of the moon by 5:16 before slowly moving away from the center.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth on the arrival of the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, on Dec. 21, 2010, in Truckee, California. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves in between the sun and the moon, blocking out the sun’s light from reaching the moon. While the moon passes behind Earth all the time, it has to be in a certain position that is lined up with its orbital tilt for this to occur; otherwise, this would happen more frequently.

As Earth begins to cast a shadow on the moon, it enters the umbra. This is when the moon begins to darken. Once the Earth completely covers the moon and the umbra is complete, the moon will appear a deep red color.

This red glow comes from the scattering effect of sunlight through the Earth’s atmosphere and the only remaining sunlight comes from the outer edges of Earth. If you were on the moon, you would see a golden glow around Earth.

Don’t be too sad if you miss it…

We have more opportunities within the next few years

If you aren’t able to witness Sunday’s lunar eclipse, we have another chance this November. That is only six months away. Over the next two years, we also have the chance to see at least two partial solar eclipses.