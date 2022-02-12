Winter Olympics 2022: What’s the science behind ice skating?

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 06: Karen Chen of Team United States skates during the Women Single Skating Short Program Team Event on day two of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Each Olympic event has its own shoe, uniform, and track specifically tailored to that sport. This includes skating: figure skating, hockey, and speed skating. While these three sports fall under ‘skating’, each branch is different from their shoes, how they skate, to the ice rink itself.

Ice Skate Science

Ice skates of yesteryear looked very different than the ones we see on famous skaters today. Believe it or not, the first ice skates were made out of animal leg bones (horses or ox) and then attached to the feet with leather straps. Can you imagine Nathan Chen landing a triple axel in that type of skate?? Yeah, me either!

There are several types of modern ice skates: figure skates, hockey skates, speed skates. Each type is different in how they are used for that sport. However, each type can do 2 things: glide over ice and push off the ice with the edge of the blade to gain speed.

Figure Skates

Starting off with figure skates, these skates are made up of several layers of stiff leather to provide ankle support to the athlete and are usually custom-fitted to fix the flexibility of that athlete.

The blade underneath the boot is curved and concave. This allows small adjustments in balance for the wearer. The blade is also hollow, creating 2 edges that come into contact with the ice. The blade extends about 1″ beyond the heel of the boot with a toe pick on the front. The toe pick is essential for jumping and spinning in the air.

How to Figure Skate

Ice skating works due to the low friction the skate has with the ice. The skater moves forward on ice by pushing against the ice with their foot perpendicular to the ground with the other skate slowly coming forward to do that exact same thing. This back and forth process continues to gain speed.

To maintain balance, skaters will bend forward, almost like a crouching position. This allows them to maintain their center of mass and creates a torque balance to prevent them from falling.

A skater can jump into the air by pushing off the ice. How high they jump (their vertical velocity) determines how long they last in the air and how many spins they are able to do before landing.

For a skater to spin fast, it comes down to their inertia. Inertia determines how easy it would be for an object to speed up and slow down with opposite resistance working against it. As a skater extends their arms out wide, it creates larger inertia and a slower speed. Instead, skaters will pull their arms into their chest (like they are giving themselves a hug), creating smaller inertia and spinning faster.

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Hockey Skates

Hockey skates are very different compared to figure skates, in both appearance and necessity. Starting off, players need speed and the ability to stop quickly throughout the game on top of withstanding the physical demands of the sport. The boot’s top priority is to protect the foot from the puck, other players, and blades. The boot places the foot more forward to the point it looks like an athletic shoe. It also provides extra padding.

The blade is thinner and does not have a toe pick, unlike the figure skate. The blade is attached directly to the boot by the Tuuk, a long piece of plastic. The blade is as long as the boot and is curved in the front for better movement across the ice.

Speed Skates

Speed skaters need to be able to do one thing and one only – race fast! These athletes use skates designed completely for fast forward motion. The skates are made with lightweight, durable, and flexible materials that allow for the foot to move in a natural running position on the ice.

The blades are much longer and extend well beyond the boot. As the skater starts off their race, they dig their front foot into the ice and push off with their back foot. As they race around a track with 2 curved ends, the blade makes it possible for the athlete to stay upright on an icy, slippery surface. The blades used in these skates cut grooves into the track for the skate to properly glide.

Gliding with a thin blade, instead of the width needed for a figuring skating blade, produces less friction. The more surface area touching the blade, the more friction there is. And the more friction there is, the more you will slow down.

An athlete skates past the Olympic rings during a long track speed skating practice session ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ice Skating Surfaces

Each of the Olympic events involving skating use a unique ice surface to maximize performance for the athletes. The temperature and thickness is adjusted for increasing or decreasing friction between the skate’s blade and the ice. This can increase or decrease the speeds that can be achieved in each of the sports.

Figure Skating and Short Track Speed Skating

Figure skating and short track speed skating use the same ice rinks, though the actual ice surfaces used are very different.

For short track speed skating, the ice is usually between 3.5 and 4.5 cm thick. When the same ice rink is used for figure skating, the ice surface will be a little thicker at 4.5 to 5 cm thick. The temperature for figure skating will also be slightly warmer between 24-29°F compared to 22-26°F for speed skating.

Slightly warmer and thicker ice for figure skating makes the ice a little softer which makes it easier for figure skates to dig into the ice when preforming jumps and spins. This also increases friction, slowing the skaters down a little bit since speed is not as important as in a race.

Long Track Speed Skating

Ice surfaces used for long track speed skating are built for speed. This ice is colder than figure skating and short track speed skating ice and is the thinnest ice used in skating sports. The track is 400 m in length and 13 m wide, but only between 2.5 to 3 cm thick.

Ice surface temperatures used for long track speed skating is usually between 15.8 and 23°F. The almost razor sharp speed skates have very little friction since they can not dig into the very cold and hard ice surface in the way figure skates or hockey skates do. This allows for athletes to achieve very fast speeds during races.

Long track speed skaters can regularly go faster than 30 mph! This is because skaters spend most of the time accelerating on the ice rather than stopping and starting.

Athletes skate during a speedskating practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ice Hockey

The ice hockey surface, other than the addition to lines and other marking for game play, is similar in size to the rink used for figure skating and short track speed skating. That is where the similarities end.

For ice hockey, you need a fast and durable ice surface to play on. The ice temperature has to stay much colder than even the long track speed skating surface. Hockey ice can only be between 15.8 and 19°F. Colder and harder ice is needed so that it can withstand the forces of the players accelerating and stopping or turning very quickly while keeping the amount of friction low for the skates.

BEIJING, CHINA – DECEMBER 02: The National Indoor Stadium, the main venue for the ice hockey competition in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is pictured on December 2, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Ice Maintenance

All of these ice surfaces need to be smoothed out as competition and gameplay occurs. The ice skates dig into and eat away at the surface. If too many gouges and groves develop in the ice, it could inhibit competition and the gameplay safety.

To resurface ice rinks, a specialized resurfacing machine is used, also known as a Zamboni machine. These were first used in the 1940s. They work by shaving the the top layer of the ice to remove any high spots that develop and to clear off any loose ice that gets scrapped off by skating. The machine then spreads a layer of hot water (149°F) that melts the top layer of ice. Since this only melts a thin layer, the surface refreezes as a almost perfectly smooth layer like new again.

Workers drive Zambonis to prepare the ice during a long track speed skating practice session ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Emergency Repairs

Sometimes due to extreme forces on any of these ice rink surfaces, deep grooves and ruts may develop which become major safety hazards for skaters. Emergency repairs to grooves and ruts like this have to be done before the resurfacing machine can smooth the rest of the surface.

Crews fill the damaged areas with a mixture of water and slush or snow. Compressed carbon dioxide is released, sometimes from CO2 fire extinguishers, over the repair to freeze it instantly. Carbon dioxide released from fire extinguishers can be as cold as -76°F. After any repairs like this are done, the rink is then ready for regular resurfacing.

Preventing Frost

When there is too much moisture in the air (high humidity) inside of an ice rink or long track speed skating venue, frost can develop just like we deal with on cold winter days. If any frost develops on ice rink surfaces, it can slow any skater down because of increased friction and cause skaters to loose control.

To prevent frost from forming on the ice surfaces or anywhere within the ice venues, relative humidity is kept to about 45 percent at all times. To do this, dehumidifiers are used to pull moisture out of the air, lowering the humidity levels.