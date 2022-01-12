Weather Folklore: January foretells the weather for the rest of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’ve all heard the song the 12 Days of Christmas…everything from a partridge in a pear tree to twelve drummers drumming. A little less known song is the first 12 days of January. The first 12 days of the new year are part of a weather forecasting folklore.

The weather that occurs each day represents the weather you can expect for their respective month. For example, the weather on the 1st of January is what we can expect for the rest of the month. February weather is foretold with the weather occurring on the 2nd of January and the month of August can be represented on the 8th day of January, etc.

Folklore Background

This folklore dates back to farmers using this to predict how to prepare their crops for the rest of the year. It is still used today, especially with farmers in Mexico. This specific forecast extends throughout the entire month. Not only do they look at the first 12 days, but every day through the rest of the month. It gets a little complicated so stick with me.

January 1-12 follow the months in chronolgical order: January, February, March….November, December.

January 13-24 follows the months in decending order: December, November, October,…February, January.

January 25-30 divids each day into 2 halfs: the first from midnight – noon, the second from noon to midnight. The first half follows the odd numbered months: January, March, May, July, September, November. The second half follows the even numbered months: Feburary, April, June, August, October, December.

And the last day in January (January 31st) is saved for a special forecast. The day is divided into 24 hours. The first 12 hours represent the months in chronological order and the last 12 hours represent each month in descending order.

First 12 Days of January

For all purposes of this study, I am going to follow the January 1-12 rules where the weather occurring on that date represents the overall weather for that respective month.

We’ve had a little bit of everything over the first 12 days of January – going from record warmth, severe weather to cold, chilly sunshine. I guess this means we should hang on tight for the rest of the year.

DATE WEATHER RESPECTIVE

MONTH January 1st Warm & Sunny January January 2nd Rain, T-storms, Severe Weather February January 3rd Gusty Wind & Sunny March January 4th Breezy, Chilly & Sunny April January 5th Cool & Partly Cloudy May January 6th Warm & Mostly Sunny June January 7th Breezy, Chilly, & Sunny July January 8th Chilly & Partly Cloudy August January 9th Late Day Storms September January 10th Clouds to Sun, Tumbling Temps October January 11th Cool & Sunny November January 12th Chilly & Partly Cloudy December

It will be interesting how each month turns out overall. Hopefully, February doesn’t turn out like the second of January did with severe weather and heavy rain – no thank you!! On a personal note, fingers crossed that April remains as nice as the weather we had on January 4th because I’m getting married that month.

JANUARY SO FAR

Each month I’ll be noting how many days we’ve had above/below/at average and looking at the amount of rain we received as well. This will be to compare to the weather that occurred over the first 12 days of January.

The forecast for this month is warm and sunny. And so far – we’ve hit that pretty well so far. Overall we’ve had more sunshine, but the warm temperatures are somewhat lacking. We’ve had 5 days with above average temperatures and 6 days with below or at average temperatures.

Check back in at the start of every month to see how it is going.