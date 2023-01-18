Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – We’ve all heard the song the 12 Days of Christmas, but have you heard of the 12 Days of January? It comes from a weather forecasting folklore. The weather that occurs over the first 12 days of the new year will represent the weather you can expect for each month. For example, the weather on the 3rd of January is what we can expect for the month of March.

This folklore dates back to farmers using this to predict how to prepare their crops for the rest of the year. It is still used today, especially with farmers in Mexico. This tradition extends throughout the entire month. Not only do they look at the first 12 days, but every day through the rest of the month. It gets a little complicated so stick with me.

Weather Folklore

Starting off, January 1st-12th follow the months in chronological order: January, February, March….November, December. January 13th-24th follows the months in descending order: December, November, October,…February, January. Okay…that makes sense, right?

Here is where it gets complicated: January 25th-30th divides each day into 2: the first half is from midnight through noon and the second half from noon to midnight. The first half follows the odd numbered months: January, March, May, July, September, November. The second half follows the even numbered months: February, April, June, August, October, December.

Don’t worry about keeping up with all of that for the rest of the month… For all purposes of this study, I am going to follow the January 1st-12th rules where the weather occurring on that date represents the overall weather for that respective month.

January 1st – January 12

We’ve had a little bit of everything over the first 12 days of January – going from near record warmth, severe weather to cold, chilly sunshine. I guess this means we should hang on tight for the rest of the year.

It will be interesting how each month turns out overall. Each month I’ll be noting how many days we’ve had above/below/at average and looking at the amount of rain we received as well.

DATE WEATHER RESPECTIVE MONTH January 1st Sunny

Above Average January January 2nd Sunny

Above Average February January 3rd Mostly Clear

Above Average March January 4th Severe T-Storms

Above Average April January 5th Sunny & Breezy

Above Average May January 6th Sunny

Above Average June January 7th Sunny

Average July January 8th Sun to Clouds

Above Average August January 9th Clouds to Sun

Above Average September January 10th Clouds to Sun

Above Average October January 11th Mostly Sunny

Above Average November January 12th Severe T-Storms

Above Average December

Our January forecast

Sunny with above average temperatures – this is what we can expect based off this weather folklore for the rest of January. And so far, it is turning out to be that way! We’ve had more sunshine over the last 16 days than clouds or rain. Temperatures overall have been 5.5 degrees above average.

Check in at the end of the month to see how if the folklore remains true.