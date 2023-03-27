SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A slow-moving cold front, which has been hanging out across central Georgia and South Carolina all weekend, will sink south today. There is abundant warm air and instability ahead of it so as it gets closer, storms will have the potential to become strong to severe. There have already been several severe thunderstorm warnings this morning through central Georgia.

No warnings or watches have been issued for the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry this morning. Rain and storms become likely this afternoon into tonight. This is the timeline where we have the greatest chance to see severe weather and the reason why today is a WSAV Stormteam 3 Weather Aware Day.

The greatest severe weather threat we are concerned about will be damaging straight-line wind in excess of 60 mph and large hail. Wind of that speed is enough to cause minor damage to structures that are not well-built and to topple trees and powerlines.

There is a low-end chance that a few tornadoes may develop. This line of showers and storms along the cold front has a history of producing tornado warnings, so it is not out of the question this afternoon and evening.

Monday is a day to be weather aware and to have a way to receive critical weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool, especially if your electricity goes out. Another great tool is the WSAV Weather NOW App. It is available in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

If any severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings are issued for your area, be ready to take action in order to stay safe. Stay indoors and away from windows or doors on the lowest level of your home until the threat passes.