SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong to severe storms will be possible Saturday in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. A cold front will quickly sweep across the southeast today before moving into our area tomorrow afternoon. While the system will gradually weaken and fall apart, isolated storms will have the potential to become strong to severe.

Due to the isolated severe threat, Storm Team 3 has issued a Weather Aware Day for Saturday. Timing for isolated storms will be from the early afternoon through the evening. Our main threat will be damaging winds.

A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph.

Monday is a day to be weather aware and to have a way to receive critical weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool, especially if your electricity goes out. Another great tool is the WSAV Weather NOW App. It is available in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

If any severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings are issued for your area, be ready to take action in order to stay safe. Stay indoors and away from windows or doors on the lowest level of your home until the threat passes.