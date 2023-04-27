SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every day this week, we have been tracking showers and storms. Today will be no different. Scattered showers and storms will fire up through the afternoon and evening. Lingering moisture and warm air will fuel the storms as they pop up today.

Just like the last few days, it won’t take much for these storms to become severe. Today will be another Weather Aware Day. The main concern once again will be strong and damaging winds along with hail from any of the stronger storms. Heavy rain could be an issue today due to the amount of rain we’ve received yesterday/this week. There is a higher chance of minor flooding in low-lying areas. Overall, though, the severe risk is low.

If you have not done so already, have a way to receive critical weather alerts. The WSAV Weather NOW App is a great tool and can send you alerts to you phone anywhere you are.

THIS WEEKEND

We could see a Weather Aware Day be extended into both of our weekend days as well. A stronger cold front will push in rounds of rain and thunderstorms from late Saturday afternoon into the day Sunday. In each of those rounds, embedded isolated severe storms will be possible. Our main threats this weekend will be damaging winds and hail again. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Heavy rain will lead to minor localized flooding.

Stick with Storm Team 3 as we head through the weekend. Sunshine and quiet weather returns by Monday with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s for highs.